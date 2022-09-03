AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Raymond James

Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $35.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

AnaptysBio Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ ANAB opened at $24.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $701.46 million, a PE ratio of -6.40 and a beta of 0.14. AnaptysBio has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $37.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.40 and a 200-day moving average of $23.78.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by ($0.13). AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 448.43% and a negative return on equity of 31.00%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AnaptysBio will post -4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at AnaptysBio

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other AnaptysBio news, COO Eric J. Loumeau sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,552. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in AnaptysBio by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 803,394 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $27,918,000 after buying an additional 47,902 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in AnaptysBio by 60.1% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $124,000 after buying an additional 1,347 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in AnaptysBio by 54.4% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,733 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 2,724 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in AnaptysBio during the 4th quarter worth $754,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in AnaptysBio by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,420 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 342 shares during the period.

About AnaptysBio

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, engages in developing therapeutic product candidates for inflammation and immuno-oncology indications. Its products include Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor (IL-36R) for the treatment of various dermatological inflammatory diseases; Rosnilimab, an anti-PD-1 agonist antibody program designed to augment PD-1 signaling through rosnilimab treatment to suppress T-cell driven human inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, an anti-BTLA modulator antibody applicable to human inflammatory diseases associated with lymphoid and myeloid immune cell dysregulation.

