Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target Cut to $585.00 by Analysts at Loop Capital

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by investment analysts at Loop Capital from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target points to a potential upside of 12.69% from the company’s current price.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $516.00 to $573.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, May 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $525.00 to $579.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $555.00 to $565.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $576.28.
Shares of NASDAQ:COST opened at $519.11 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $229.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.78, a PEG ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.69. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $406.51 and a 52 week high of $612.27. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $521.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.97.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fortune 45 LLC lifted its position in Costco Wholesale by 8.6% in the first quarter. Fortune 45 LLC now owns 696 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 3.6% in the first quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 6,081 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,502,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Twin Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.3% in the first quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,728 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,450,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 117.4% in the first quarter. Schmidt P J Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,332 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,367,000 after acquiring an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 70.3% in the first quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 1,874 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.
Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.
