Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Price Target Lowered to $130.00 at Raymond James

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 29.01% from the stock’s previous close.

FRT has been the subject of several other reports. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $126.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $104.00 price target for the company. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.20.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FRT opened at $100.77 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $92.02 and a twelve month high of $140.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.98 and its 200 day moving average is $111.16.

In related news, Director David W. Faeder acquired 10,565 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $95.84 per share, for a total transaction of $1,012,549.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 23,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,288,467.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Federal Realty Investment Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 84.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

