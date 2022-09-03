AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of AeroVironment from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $100.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of AeroVironment from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $89.00.

AeroVironment Trading Down 0.7 %

AeroVironment stock opened at $82.91 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $88.01 and a 200-day moving average of $86.31. AeroVironment has a one year low of $52.03 and a one year high of $114.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -460.59 and a beta of 0.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at AeroVironment

AeroVironment ( NASDAQ:AVAV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.11). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.94%. The business had revenue of $132.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that AeroVironment will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AeroVironment news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total value of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,799,231.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Charles R. Holland sold 3,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total transaction of $242,690.87. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,094,810. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles R. Holland sold 4,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.20, for a total transaction of $336,884.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,998 shares in the company, valued at $4,799,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVAV. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in AeroVironment by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in AeroVironment by 62.1% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 5,635 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in AeroVironment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,853 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,891,000 after acquiring an additional 19,093 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in AeroVironment by 31.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 34,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,162,000 after acquiring an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc designs, develops, produces, delivers, and supports a portfolio of robotic systems and related services for government agencies and businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Unmanned Aircraft Systems (UAS), Tactical Missile System (TMS), Medium Unmanned Aircraft Systems (MUAS), and High Altitude Pseudo-Satellite Systems (HAPS).

