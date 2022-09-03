Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT) Price Target Raised to $35.00

Altimmune (NASDAQ:ALT – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $30.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Altimmune’s Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.76) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.72) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($3.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($3.55) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($3.17) EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on ALT. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Altimmune to $27.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 16th. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $25.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Altimmune from $21.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Altimmune in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Altimmune from $34.00 to $25.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Altimmune presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $30.83.

ALT opened at $22.41 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $13.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.00 and a beta of 0.48. Altimmune has a one year low of $3.83 and a one year high of $23.49.

Altimmune ( NASDAQ:ALT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.03. Altimmune had a negative net margin of 2,788.75% and a negative return on equity of 47.54%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Altimmune will post -1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Vipin K. Garg sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total transaction of $225,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 259,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,648.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider M Scot Roberts sold 26,982 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $323,784.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 17,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $212,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,588 shares of company stock worth $1,392,554 over the last 90 days. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Altimmune in the first quarter worth $29,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $31,000. Emfo LLC purchased a new position in Altimmune during the second quarter valued at $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Altimmune during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Altimmune during the first quarter valued at $63,000. 81.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Altimmune, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing treatments for obesity and liver diseases. The company's lead product candidate, pemvidutide (proposed INN, formerly known as ALT-801), is a GLP-1/glucagon dual receptor agonist that is in Phase 1b trial for the treatment of obesity and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis.

