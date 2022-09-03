Jefferies Financial Group Begins Coverage on CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC)

Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma (NASDAQ:CTIC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 102.81% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on CTIC. Cowen began coverage on CTI BioPharma in a report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on CTI BioPharma from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Cowen assumed coverage on CTI BioPharma in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.71.

Get CTI BioPharma alerts:

CTI BioPharma Trading Down 1.1 %

NASDAQ:CTIC opened at $6.41 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $733.21 million, a PE ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.26 and a 200-day moving average of $5.15. CTI BioPharma has a 52 week low of $1.43 and a 52 week high of $7.80.

Insider Activity

CTI BioPharma ( NASDAQ:CTIC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.21) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CTI BioPharma will post -0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at $137,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO Adam R. Craig sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 22,861 shares in the company, valued at $137,166. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Adam R. Craig acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.50 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 27,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,235.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,446,187 shares of company stock valued at $45,567,572. 10.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CTI BioPharma

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CTIC. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in CTI BioPharma by 354.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4,602 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $49,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the second quarter worth $72,000.

CTI BioPharma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

CTI BioPharma Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers in the United States. It offers VONJO (pacritinib), an investigational oral kinase inhibitor with specificity for JAK2, FLT3, IRAK1, and CSF1R for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CTI BioPharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CTI BioPharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.