Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions (NASDAQ:ADES – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Advanced Emissions Solutions stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.66 and its 200-day moving average is $5.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.06 million, a PE ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 4.90, a current ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Emissions Solutions has a 12-month low of $3.55 and a 12-month high of $8.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 32.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 376,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after purchasing an additional 91,805 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 160,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 4,220 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 3.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 126,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $786,000 after purchasing an additional 3,992 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 20.5% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 81,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 13,822 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Advanced Emissions Solutions by 11.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 71,645 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 7,641 shares in the last quarter. 37.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Advanced Emissions Solutions Company Profile

Advanced Emissions Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides environmental technologies and specialty chemicals in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refined Coal and Advanced Purification Technologies. The company offers CyClean technology, a pre-combustion coal treatment process to enhance combustion, as well as to reduce emissions of nitrogen oxide and mercury from coals burned in cyclone boilers; and M-45 and M-45-PC technologies, which are pre-combustion coal treatment technologies used to control emissions from circulating fluidized bed boilers and pulverized coal boilers.

