Corning (NYSE:GLW) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Corning from $45.00 to $41.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays cut shares of Corning from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Citigroup lowered shares of Corning from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Corning to $40.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a neutral rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $42.18.

Corning Price Performance

NYSE:GLW opened at $33.15 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.62. The firm has a market cap of $28.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Corning has a 12 month low of $30.63 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning Announces Dividend

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.79 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.38% and a net margin of 13.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Corning will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Corning news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 5,575 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.70, for a total transaction of $204,602.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $269,561.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Corning

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Columbia Asset Management acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth $893,000. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter valued at $272,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 90,827 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,862,000 after acquiring an additional 5,749 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Corning by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,740,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $180,886,000 after acquiring an additional 71,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Corning in the second quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

