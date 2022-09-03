Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) PT Raised to $62.00 at Morgan Stanley

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $61.00 to $62.00 in a report issued on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 12.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $70.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.71.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Johnson Controls International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $54.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $37.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.85. Johnson Controls International has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $81.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Johnson Controls International

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.85. The business had revenue of $6.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.76 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.17% and a return on equity of 11.35%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. Research analysts predict that Johnson Controls International will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $914,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 563.2% during the fourth quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the fourth quarter valued at about $731,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1,337.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 3,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,327,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. 88.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.