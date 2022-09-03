IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of IQVIA (NYSE:IQV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

IQV has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on IQVIA from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on IQVIA from $260.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Barclays dropped their target price on IQVIA from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus boosted their price target on IQVIA from $260.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on IQVIA from $265.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $275.06.

IQVIA Stock Performance

NYSE IQV opened at $207.26 on Wednesday. IQVIA has a fifty-two week low of $194.67 and a fifty-two week high of $285.61. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $225.52 and a 200-day moving average of $222.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36.

Institutional Trading of IQVIA

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.22. IQVIA had a return on equity of 30.21% and a net margin of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.94 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that IQVIA will post 9.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IQV. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 44.3% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,722 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,614,000 after buying an additional 1,757 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,966 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,480,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 106.4% during the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,227 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.77% of the company’s stock.

IQVIA Company Profile

IQVIA Holdings Inc provides advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

