Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) Cut to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research downgraded shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Redwood Trust in a research report on Friday, May 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $11.50 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $12.43.

Get Redwood Trust alerts:

Redwood Trust Price Performance

RWT stock opened at $7.34 on Wednesday. Redwood Trust has a 52-week low of $6.57 and a 52-week high of $14.17. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.21. The company has a quick ratio of 6.15, a current ratio of 6.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 1.07.

Redwood Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 23rd were paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.53%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 242.11%.

Redwood Trust declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to repurchase $125.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the real estate investment trust to repurchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Redwood Trust

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Redwood Trust by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new position in Redwood Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Redwood Trust by 43.2% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Journey Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redwood Trust during the second quarter valued at approximately $91,000. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redwood Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redwood Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.