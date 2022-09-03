Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) Price Target Cut to $9.00

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $12.00 to $9.00 in a report released on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 54.37% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Bank of America downgraded shares of Oscar Health from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $6.00 to $4.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Oscar Health presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of NYSE OSCR opened at $5.83 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.64. Oscar Health has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $18.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.04 and a beta of 1.32.

In related news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other Oscar Health news, CFO Richard Scott Blackley sold 19,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total value of $97,925.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 264,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,178.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 11,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.01, for a total transaction of $56,613.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 131,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,400.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 32.74% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OSCR. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $69,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Oscar Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $80,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Oscar Health by 59.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 19,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 7,367 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services in the United States. The company offers Individual & Family, Small Group, and Medicare Advantage plans, as well as +Oscar, a technology driven platform designed to help providers and payor clients to engage with members and patients.

