Bellway (LON:BWY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $2,025.00

Shares of Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 2,025 ($24.47) and last traded at GBX 2,031 ($24.54), with a volume of 4324 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,043 ($24.69).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on BWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 3,289 ($39.74) price target on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,040 ($36.73) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,230 ($39.03) target price on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,612.71 ($43.65).

Get Bellway alerts:

Bellway Trading Down 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 2,250.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 2,429.75. The firm has a market cap of £2.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 590.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 5.36 and a quick ratio of 0.52.

About Bellway

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Bellway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.