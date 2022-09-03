Sodexo (OTCMKTS:SDXAY) Share Price Passes Below 50 Day Moving Average of $15.52

Sodexo S.A. (OTCMKTS:SDXAY – Get Rating) shares passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.52 and traded as low as $15.25. Sodexo shares last traded at $15.27, with a volume of 22,809 shares changing hands.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SDXAY shares. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. HSBC raised shares of Sodexo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Sodexo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Sodexo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Sodexo from €93.00 ($94.90) to €94.00 ($95.92) in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.50.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.52 and its 200-day moving average is $15.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

Sodexo SA develops, manages, and delivers on-site, benefits and rewards, and personal and home services worldwide. It provides various on-site services, including business and administration, which covers corporate, energy and resources, government and agencies, sports and leisure, and other customers; healthcare and seniors; and education services comprising schools and universities.

