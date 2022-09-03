Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Sets New 12-Month Low at $632.40

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 632.40 ($7.64) and last traded at GBX 632.40 ($7.64), with a volume of 129756 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 650.60 ($7.86).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LAND. Barclays lowered their price objective on Land Securities Group from GBX 830 ($10.03) to GBX 780 ($9.42) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Land Securities Group to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from GBX 950 ($11.48) to GBX 675 ($8.16) in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 900 ($10.87) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a report on Monday, July 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 806 ($9.74).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 696.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 736.30. The company has a market cap of £4.71 billion and a PE ratio of 527.35.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 8.60 ($0.10) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Land Securities Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.21%.

In related news, insider Mark Allan purchased 14,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 678 ($8.19) per share, for a total transaction of £99,476.16 ($120,198.36).

At Landsec, we build and invest in buildings, spaces and partnerships to create sustainable places, connect communities and realise potential. We are one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, with a £11 billion portfolio of retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. Landsec is shaping a better future by leading our industry on environmental and social sustainability while delivering value for our shareholders, great experiences for our guests and positive change for our communities.

