Susquehanna Lowers Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paysafe from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.69.

Paysafe Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.36.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paysafe

About Paysafe

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Paysafe by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at $917,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 33,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 5,911 shares during the period. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in shares of Paysafe by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 141,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 6,750 shares during the period. 48.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.

Featured Stories

