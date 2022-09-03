Susquehanna Lowers Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE) to Neutral

Susquehanna lowered shares of Paysafe (NYSE:PSFE – Get Rating) from a positive rating to a neutral rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $5.00.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Paysafe from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Paysafe from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered Paysafe from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $2.25 to $2.00 in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.69.
Paysafe Stock Down 4.2 %
Shares of NYSE PSFE opened at $1.58 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. Paysafe has a twelve month low of $1.52 and a twelve month high of $9.36.
About Paysafe
Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, small and medium-sized business merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. The company operates in two segments, US Acquiring and Digital Commerce. It provides PCI-compliant payment acceptance and transaction processing solutions for merchants and integrated service providers, including merchant acquiring, transaction processing, online solutions, fraud and risk management tools, data and analytics, and point of sale systems and merchant financing solutions under the Paysafe and Petroleum Card Services brands.
