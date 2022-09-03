Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust (LON:SMT) Stock Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $824.04

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC (LON:SMT – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 824.04 ($9.96) and traded as low as GBX 778.36 ($9.41). Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 808.40 ($9.77), with a volume of 3,538,629 shares.

The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 824.04 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 863.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.45, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46.

Scottish Mortgage Investment Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Baillie Gifford & Co Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Baillie Gifford & Co It invests in public equity markets of countries across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

