Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $508.00

Workspace Group plc (LON:WKP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 508 ($6.14) and last traded at GBX 508 ($6.14), with a volume of 3733 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 521.50 ($6.30).

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WKP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.08) price target on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised Workspace Group to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from GBX 850 ($10.27) to GBX 650 ($7.85) in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 838 ($10.13).

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 567.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 642.62. The stock has a market cap of £992.68 million and a PE ratio of 755.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.81.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a GBX 14.50 ($0.18) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a boost from Workspace Group’s previous dividend of $7.00. Workspace Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.40%.

In other Workspace Group news, insider Stephen Hubbard purchased 17,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 649 ($7.84) per share, with a total value of £115,911.40 ($140,057.27). In other news, insider Graham Clemett sold 6,209 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($7.82), for a total transaction of £40,172.23 ($48,540.64). Also, insider Stephen Hubbard acquired 17,860 shares of Workspace Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 649 ($7.84) per share, for a total transaction of £115,911.40 ($140,057.27).

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

