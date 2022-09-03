Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $3,871.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 3,871 ($46.77) and last traded at GBX 3,875 ($46.82), with a volume of 20298 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,959 ($47.84).

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 6,314 ($76.29) to GBX 5,222 ($63.10) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 5,500 ($66.46) target price on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 5,128.67 ($61.97).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 4,264.22 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,701.99. The stock has a market cap of £6.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,161.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be paid a GBX 34.20 ($0.41) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.77%. Intertek Group’s dividend payout ratio is 57.81%.

In other Intertek Group news, insider Jez K. Maiden acquired 250 shares of Intertek Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,765.83). In other news, insider Jez K. Maiden purchased 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 4,226 ($51.06) per share, with a total value of £10,565 ($12,765.83). Also, insider Graham Allan purchased 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, for a total transaction of £59,360 ($71,725.47).

Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.

