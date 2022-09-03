888 (LON:888) Sets New 1-Year Low at $118.50

888 Holdings plc (LON:888 – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 118.50 ($1.43) and last traded at GBX 119.55 ($1.44), with a volume of 57026 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 123.40 ($1.49).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on 888 shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on 888 from GBX 370 ($4.47) to GBX 320 ($3.87) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on 888 from GBX 350 ($4.23) to GBX 296 ($3.58) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on 888 from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 230 ($2.78) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 532.29 ($6.43).

Get 888 alerts:

888 Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 150.24 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 183.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £542.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,735.71.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

Read More

