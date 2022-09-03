Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $324.30

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 324.30 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 325.50 ($3.93), with a volume of 49227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.50 ($4.14).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.72) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Get Redde Northgate alerts:

Redde Northgate Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £772.16 million and a P/E ratio of 780.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 358.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.87.

Redde Northgate Increases Dividend

Redde Northgate Company Profile

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of GBX 15 ($0.18) per share. This is an increase from Redde Northgate’s previous dividend of $6.00. This represents a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. Redde Northgate’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.00%.

(Get Rating)

Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.