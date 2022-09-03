Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $324.30

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 324.30 ($3.92) and last traded at GBX 325.50 ($3.93), with a volume of 49227 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 342.50 ($4.14).
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 556 ($6.72) price target on shares of Redde Northgate in a report on Thursday, July 7th.
Redde Northgate Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £772.16 million and a P/E ratio of 780.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 358.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 377.87.
Redde Northgate Increases Dividend
Redde Northgate Company Profile
Redde Northgate plc provides mobility solutions and automotive services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and Ireland. The company offers contact center support, sales, claim processing, customer service, and general insurance products; provides fleet management, rapid response, and recovery management services; and supplies and installs electric vehicle charging equipment.
Featured Stories
- Could Snap Stock Rebound As Management Restructures?
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/29 – 9/2
- Hormel Looks Cheap At These Levels
- Lululemon Set To Soar Into September
- Could Nike Stock be Oversold, but Still Overvalued?
Receive News & Ratings for Redde Northgate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Redde Northgate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.