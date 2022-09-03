Jourdan Resources (CVE:JOR) Shares Up 25%

Jourdan Resources Inc. (CVE:JOR – Get Rating) shot up 25% during mid-day trading on Saturday . The stock traded as high as C$0.10 and last traded at C$0.10. 885,226 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 106% from the average session volume of 429,625 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.08.

Jourdan Resources Stock Up 25.0 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.08 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.06. The firm has a market cap of C$20.38 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.25.

Jourdan Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jourdan Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, molybdenum, and other mineral properties in Canada. The company holds interests in the Vallée lithium project located in the La Corne and Fiedmont townships; the Preissac La Corne Lithium portfolio in the La Motte, La Corne, Figuery, and Landrienne townships; and the Baillargé Lithium-Molybdenite Project located in Quebec.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jourdan Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jourdan Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.