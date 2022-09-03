Zoltav Resources (LON:ZOL) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $10.50

Zoltav Resources Inc. (LON:ZOL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 10.50 ($0.13) and traded as low as GBX 5 ($0.06). Zoltav Resources shares last traded at GBX 10.50 ($0.13), with a volume of 8,000 shares traded.

Zoltav Resources Stock Down 30.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 10.50 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 11.84. The company has a market capitalization of £14.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.58.

Zoltav Resources Company Profile

Zoltav Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of hydrocarbons in Russia. The company holds interests in the Bortovoy license covering an area of 3,215 square kilometers with proved plus probable reserves of 750 billion cubic feet of gas, and 3.9 million barrels of oil and condensate located in the Saratov region of south western Russia.

