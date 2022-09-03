Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,700,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 5,070,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 895,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Five9 Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FIVN opened at $91.44 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.08. Five9 has a twelve month low of $80.52 and a twelve month high of $176.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -77.49 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01.

Five9 (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.05. Five9 had a negative return on equity of 27.15% and a negative net margin of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $189.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.08 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Five9 will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insider Buying and Selling

A number of research analysts have issued reports on FIVN shares. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Five9 from $130.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Five9 from $166.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Five9 from $160.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, MKM Partners assumed coverage on Five9 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $149.16.

In related news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total transaction of $835,133.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at $7,874,586.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Five9 news, CFO Barry Zwarenstein sold 8,333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.22, for a total value of $835,133.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,874,586.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Welch sold 3,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.85, for a total value of $367,048.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,084,066.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,001 shares of company stock worth $5,299,003. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five9

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Five9 by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 342,977 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,096,000 after purchasing an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Five9 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $397,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 254.1% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 76,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $8,449,000 after acquiring an additional 54,918 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in Five9 by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 4,179 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gagnon Securities LLC grew its position in Five9 by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 153,120 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,904,000 after acquiring an additional 13,135 shares during the last quarter.

Five9 Company Profile

Five9, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud software for contact centers in the United States and internationally. The company offers virtual contact center cloud platform that delivers a suite of applications, which enables the breadth of contact center-related customer service, sales, and marketing functions.

