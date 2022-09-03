Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,380,000 shares, a decrease of 7.4% from the July 31st total of 14,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,120,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.3 days. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fastenal

In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Fastenal news, VP Charles S. Miller sold 23,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.90, for a total transaction of $1,293,302.40. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Sheryl Ann Lisowski purchased 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.63 per share, with a total value of $49,334.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,096 shares in the company, valued at $237,626.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 2,736 shares of company stock valued at $131,599 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FAST. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. TCM Advisors LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. TCM Advisors LLC now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 35,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 9,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Fastenal by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 3,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Fastenal Stock Down 0.9 %

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FAST shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Fastenal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Argus dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $66.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Fastenal from $48.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.00.

Shares of Fastenal stock opened at $50.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.71 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.19 and a 200 day moving average of $53.24. The firm has a market cap of $29.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.22. Fastenal has a 1 year low of $45.68 and a 1 year high of $64.75.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 13th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 33.47%. Fastenal’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.46%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.27%.

Fastenal declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 12th that permits the company to repurchase 8,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About Fastenal

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

