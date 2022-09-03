The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc. (NYSE:CEE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a drop of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 82,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 27,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.8 days.

Institutional Trading of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in The Central and Eastern Europe Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $143,000. Cannell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $249,000. Belvedere Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $211,000. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its position in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 24,694 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 9,742 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Central and Eastern Europe Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $535,000. 13.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Central and Eastern Europe Fund alerts:

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:CEE opened at $8.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.98. The Central and Eastern Europe Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $31.46.

About The Central and Eastern Europe Fund

The Central and Eastern Europe Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets across Central and Eastern Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

