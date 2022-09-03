JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust (LON:JEMI) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $123.97

Shares of JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc (LON:JEMI – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 123.97 ($1.50) and traded as high as GBX 124.64 ($1.51). JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 124.50 ($1.50), with a volume of 212,516 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of £369.57 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,131.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 123.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 128.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.81%. JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.36%.

JPMorgan Global Emerging Markets Income Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. It is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

