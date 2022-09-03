Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Short Interest Update

Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,660,000 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the July 31st total of 2,870,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 478,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.6 days. Approximately 5.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Envestnet Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE ENV opened at $51.23 on Friday. Envestnet has a 1 year low of $49.08 and a 1 year high of $85.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $54.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $65.38. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -93.14 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 2.42% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The firm had revenue of $318.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $324.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Envestnet’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,467,010.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, CEO William Crager purchased 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.79 per share, with a total value of $49,486.80. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 306,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,472,703.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 1,290 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.43, for a total transaction of $72,794.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,997 shares in the company, valued at $1,467,010.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Envestnet by 156.8% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its stake in Envestnet by 34.0% during the second quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Envestnet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in Envestnet during the first quarter worth approximately $232,000.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ENV. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $73.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Envestnet from $97.00 to $80.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Envestnet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Envestnet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.33.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The company's product and services include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as offers data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

