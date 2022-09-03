Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ) Short Interest Down 7.5% in August

Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,350,000 shares, a decrease of 7.5% from the July 31st total of 1,460,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 549,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 3.8% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DPZ shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $383.00 to $421.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Argus cut shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $435.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $355.00 to $326.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $441.04.

Domino’s Pizza Trading Down 1.6 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $365.80 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $321.15 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $397.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $388.19.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The restaurant operator reported $2.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by ($0.06). Domino’s Pizza had a net margin of 10.63% and a negative return on equity of 11.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is currently 34.35%.

Insider Activity at Domino’s Pizza

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total value of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,870 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,660,338.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Domino’s Pizza news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 65 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $396.75, for a total value of $25,788.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,270 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,372.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew Balson sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.24, for a total transaction of $1,548,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,660,338.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,190 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,744 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,300.0% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 209.7% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the first quarter worth about $65,000. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

