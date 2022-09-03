Short Interest in GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Decreases By 7.6%

GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 889,300 shares, a decrease of 7.6% from the July 31st total of 962,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.3 days. Approximately 2.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

GMS Stock Down 1.6 %

GMS stock opened at $46.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 1.85. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $49.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.43. GMS has a fifty-two week low of $36.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.79.

GMS (NYSE:GMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. GMS had a return on equity of 33.76% and a net margin of 5.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that GMS will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insiders Place Their Bets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on GMS from $65.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on GMS from $68.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded GMS from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut GMS from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $73.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of GMS in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.33.

In related news, major shareholder Coliseum Capital Management, L acquired 93,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.72 per share, with a total value of $3,635,691.84. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,031,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $233,542,506.56. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coliseum Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of GMS by 10.7% in the second quarter. Coliseum Capital Management LLC now owns 6,131,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,855,000 after purchasing an additional 594,001 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,066,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,137,000 after purchasing an additional 34,498 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of GMS by 0.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,293,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,168,000 after purchasing an additional 20,923 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of GMS by 41.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,530,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,168,000 after purchasing an additional 449,795 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of GMS by 1.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,448,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,464,000 after purchasing an additional 26,202 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.94% of the company’s stock.

GMS Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GMS Inc distributes wallboard, ceilings, steel framing and complementary construction products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

See Also

