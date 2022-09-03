First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA) Short Interest Update

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FPA – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, a drop of 7.7% from the July 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Walker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at $12,833,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LP now owns 155,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,852,000 after buying an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 6.2% in the second quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 31,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter. Rathbones Group PLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 25,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 3,054 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 18.4% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 21,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $547,000 after buying an additional 3,270 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FPA opened at $25.51 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.31. First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52-week low of $24.57 and a 52-week high of $35.26.

First Trust Asia Pacific Ex-Japan AlphaDEX Fund Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.59%.

