Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC) and Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU) Critical Review

Vitru (NASDAQ:VTRU – Get Rating) and Lincoln Educational Services (NASDAQ:LINC – Get Rating) are both small-cap consumer discretionary companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Vitru and Lincoln Educational Services’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Vitru alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vitru $116.98 million 3.55 $13.09 million $0.59 30.17 Lincoln Educational Services $335.34 million 0.51 $34.72 million $0.84 7.56

Lincoln Educational Services has higher revenue and earnings than Vitru. Lincoln Educational Services is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Vitru, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vitru 0 0 1 0 3.00 Lincoln Educational Services 0 0 3 0 3.00

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Vitru and Lincoln Educational Services, as provided by MarketBeat.

Vitru presently has a consensus target price of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 34.83%. Lincoln Educational Services has a consensus target price of $8.83, suggesting a potential upside of 39.11%. Given Lincoln Educational Services’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lincoln Educational Services is more favorable than Vitru.

Volatility & Risk

Vitru has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lincoln Educational Services has a beta of 0.84, indicating that its share price is 16% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Vitru and Lincoln Educational Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vitru 9.59% 10.33% 4.68% Lincoln Educational Services 8.30% 23.30% 10.10%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

64.2% of Vitru shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 59.6% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by institutional investors. 29.3% of Lincoln Educational Services shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Lincoln Educational Services beats Vitru on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vitru

(Get Rating)

Vitru Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a distance learning education company in the postsecondary digital education market in Brazil. It operates through three segments: Digital Education Undergraduate Courses, Continuing Education Courses, and On-Campus Undergraduate Courses. The company offers digital education undergraduate courses in hybrid methodology, which consists of weekly in-person meetings with on-site tutors. Its courses primarily comprise pedagogy, business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, vocational education, and health-related courses. The company also offers continuing education courses primarily in pedagogy, finance, and business, as well as in other subjects, such as law, engineering, IT, and health-related courses through hybrid model, online, and on-campus. In addition, it operates 8 campuses that provides traditional on campus undergraduate courses, including business administration, accounting, physical education, engineering, law, and health-related courses. Vitru Limited was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Florianópolis, Brazil.

About Lincoln Educational Services

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Educational Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides various career-oriented post-secondary education services to high school graduates and working adults in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Transportation and Skilled Trades, and Healthcare and Other Professions. It offers associate's degree, and diploma and certificate programs in automotive technology; skilled trades programs, including electrical, heating and air conditioning repair, welding, computerized numerical control, and electrical and electronic systems technology; health science programs comprising nursing, dental and medical assistant, claim examiner, medical administrative assistant, etc.; hospitality services programs, such as culinary, therapeutic massage, cosmetology, and aesthetics; and information technology programs. The company operates 22 schools in 14 states under the Lincoln Technical Institute, Lincoln College of Technology, Lincoln Culinary Institute, Euphoria Institute of Beauty Arts and Sciences, and other brand names. As of December 31, 2021, it had 13,059 students enrolled at 22 campuses. The company was founded in 1946 and is based in Parsippany, New Jersey.

Receive News & Ratings for Vitru Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vitru and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.