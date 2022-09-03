Head to Head Comparison: Miromatrix Medical (MIRO) & Its Peers

Miromatrix Medical (NASDAQ:MIRO – Get Rating) is one of 268 publicly-traded companies in the “Biological products, except diagnostic” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its peers? We will compare Miromatrix Medical to similar businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, valuation and risk.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

15.5% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.6% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.9% of Miromatrix Medical shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 16.9% of shares of all “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Miromatrix Medical alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Miromatrix Medical and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Miromatrix Medical 0 0 1 0 3.00 Miromatrix Medical Competitors 663 3552 10278 151 2.68

Valuation and Earnings

Miromatrix Medical currently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 79.37%. As a group, “Biological products, except diagnostic” companies have a potential upside of 88.54%. Given Miromatrix Medical’s peers higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Miromatrix Medical has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Miromatrix Medical $30,000.00 -$14.67 million -3.51 Miromatrix Medical Competitors $754.43 million $143.37 million 3.24

Miromatrix Medical’s peers have higher revenue and earnings than Miromatrix Medical. Miromatrix Medical is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Miromatrix Medical and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Miromatrix Medical -89,379.31% -51.62% -45.72% Miromatrix Medical Competitors -4,257.09% -197.87% -33.09%

Risk & Volatility

Miromatrix Medical has a beta of 0.16, suggesting that its share price is 84% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Miromatrix Medical’s peers have a beta of 0.71, suggesting that their average share price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Miromatrix Medical peers beat Miromatrix Medical on 10 of the 13 factors compared.

About Miromatrix Medical

(Get Rating)

Miromatrix Medical Inc., a life sciences company, develops a novel technology for bioengineering fully transplantable organs. Its proprietary technology is a platform that uses a two-step method of decellularization and recellularization designed to remove the porcine cells from the organs obtained from pigs and replace them with unmodified human cells. The company has collaborations with The Mayo Clinic, Mount Sinai Hospital, and The Texas Heart Institute. The company was formerly known as TayTech, Inc. Miromatrix Medical Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Eden Prairie, Minnesota.

Receive News & Ratings for Miromatrix Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Miromatrix Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.