Financial Contrast: Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI)

Hudson Capital (NASDAQ:HUSN – Get Rating) and TSS (OTCMKTS:TSSI – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.1% of Hudson Capital shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of TSS shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk & Volatility

Hudson Capital has a beta of 2.19, suggesting that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TSS has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hudson Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A TSS 0 0 0 0 N/A

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Hudson Capital and TSS, as provided by MarketBeat.

Profitability

This table compares Hudson Capital and TSS’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hudson Capital N/A N/A N/A TSS 1.05% 13.58% 1.54%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Hudson Capital and TSS’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hudson Capital N/A N/A -$2.15 million N/A N/A TSS $27.41 million 0.52 -$1.30 million $0.02 32.47

TSS has higher revenue and earnings than Hudson Capital.

Summary

TSS beats Hudson Capital on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hudson Capital

Hudson Capital Inc., through its subsidiary, Freight App, Inc., operates a transportation logistics technology platform in North American. The company offers Fr8App focuses on truckload freight for domestic and cross-border markets in Mexico, the United States, and Canada. Its Fr8App uses its proprietary technology platform to connect carriers and shippers, and enhance matching and operation efficiency through technologies, such as live pricing and real-time tracking, digital freight marketplace, broker, transportation management, fleet management, and committed capacity solutions. The company is based in New York, New York.

About TSS

TSS, Inc. provides services for the planning, design, deployment, maintenance, and refurbishment of end-user and enterprise systems, including the mission-critical facilities in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Facilities and Systems Integration. It offers a single source solution for enabling technologies in data centers, operations centers, network facilities, server rooms, security operations centers, communications facilities, and the infrastructure systems. The company also provides technology consulting, design and engineering, project management, systems integration, systems installation, facilities management, and IT procurement and reseller services. It serves IT OEM equipment, technology, and service companies; private sector businesses; and government or commercial end users. The company was formerly known as Fortress International Group, Inc. and changed its name to TSS, Inc. in June 2013. TSS, Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in Round Rock, Texas.

