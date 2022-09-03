Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS) versus Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Head to Head Review

Thinspace Technology (OTCMKTS:THNS – Get Rating) and Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Tuya’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A Tuya -67.38% -16.88% -15.13%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Thinspace Technology and Tuya’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Thinspace Technology N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Tuya $302.08 million 2.10 -$175.42 million ($0.35) -3.63

Volatility and Risk

Thinspace Technology has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Tuya.

Thinspace Technology has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tuya has a beta of -1.15, meaning that its stock price is 215% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Thinspace Technology and Tuya, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Thinspace Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Tuya 0 2 0 0 2.00

Tuya has a consensus target price of $7.20, suggesting a potential upside of 466.93%. Given Tuya’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Tuya is more favorable than Thinspace Technology.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Tuya shares are held by institutional investors. 13.4% of Thinspace Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.1% of Tuya shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Thinspace Technology beats Tuya on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Thinspace Technology

Thinspace Technology, Inc., a cloud computing company, develops software productivity solutions worldwide. It principally develops and sells network software. The company offers skySpace, a desktop virtualization solution suite, which comprises skyDesk, a management software solution for Microsoft remote desktop users; skyGate, a software solution that allows secure remote access to applications and data from outside of the corporate network; skyView, which offers access to applications or Windows desktops from a browser on any device; skyDirect, a virtual desktop infrastructure software solution that allows secure fast access to hosted virtual desktops; and skyPoint, a hardware thin client endpoint solution for the enterprise and corporate market. The company sells its products directly to independent software vendors and application service providers; and through a chain of distributors and resellers to end users in public and private sectors. Thinspace Technology, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Carrollton, Texas.

About Tuya

Tuya Inc. develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices. It also offers a wide range of cloud-based value-added services to businesses, developers, and end users to develop and manage IoT experiences. In addition, the company sells finished smart devices. It offers its solutions to smart home, smart business, healthcare, education, agriculture, outdoors and sport, and entertainment industries. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Hangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

