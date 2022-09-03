The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $77.63.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. StockNews.com cut The Descartes Systems Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group to $80.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.2% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,217 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.7% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 10,832 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $673,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.1% in the first quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 3,487 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 5.9% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 3,411 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.28% of the company’s stock.

DSGX stock opened at $68.75 on Monday. The Descartes Systems Group has a 1 year low of $56.19 and a 1 year high of $91.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.04. The business’s 50-day moving average is $67.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.64.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX – Get Rating) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.97 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a return on equity of 9.17% and a net margin of 20.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

