Allbirds (BIRD) and Its Rivals Financial Comparison

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) is one of 23 publicly-traded companies in the “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Allbirds to related companies based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

34.8% of Allbirds shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 42.2% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by institutional investors. 31.9% of Allbirds shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 22.7% of shares of all “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Allbirds and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Allbirds -25.09% -23.75% -15.89% Allbirds Competitors -2.28% 15.59% 7.61%

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Allbirds $277.47 million -$45.37 million -5.65 Allbirds Competitors $2.04 billion $208.49 million 23.17

This table compares Allbirds and its peers gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Allbirds’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Allbirds. Allbirds is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Allbirds and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Allbirds 0 6 9 0 2.60 Allbirds Competitors 233 1275 1994 58 2.53

Allbirds currently has a consensus price target of $10.57, suggesting a potential upside of 171.06%. As a group, “Apparel, finished products from fabrics & similar materials” companies have a potential upside of 33.85%. Given Allbirds’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Allbirds is more favorable than its peers.

Summary

Allbirds peers beat Allbirds on 8 of the 12 factors compared.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc. manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks. It sells its products through its retail stores in the United States and internationally, as well as online. Allbirds, Inc. was formerly known as Bozz, Inc. Allbirds, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is based in San Francisco, California.

