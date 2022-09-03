Comparing Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT)

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR – Get Rating) and CatchMark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, profitability, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Rexford Industrial Realty and CatchMark Timber Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Rexford Industrial Realty 0 1 3 0 2.75 CatchMark Timber Trust 0 6 0 0 2.00

Rexford Industrial Realty presently has a consensus target price of $77.80, suggesting a potential upside of 27.14%. CatchMark Timber Trust has a consensus target price of $10.90, suggesting a potential upside of 3.81%. Given Rexford Industrial Realty’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Rexford Industrial Realty is more favorable than CatchMark Timber Trust.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Rexford Industrial Realty 29.79% 3.17% 2.28% CatchMark Timber Trust 59.22% 30.17% 10.90%

Dividends

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and CatchMark Timber Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Rexford Industrial Realty pays an annual dividend of $1.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. CatchMark Timber Trust pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Rexford Industrial Realty pays out 132.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. CatchMark Timber Trust pays out 25.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Rexford Industrial Realty has raised its dividend for 6 consecutive years. CatchMark Timber Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Risk and Volatility

Rexford Industrial Realty has a beta of 0.76, indicating that its stock price is 24% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CatchMark Timber Trust has a beta of 1.13, indicating that its stock price is 13% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Rexford Industrial Realty and CatchMark Timber Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Rexford Industrial Realty $452.24 million 23.15 $128.24 million $0.95 64.41 CatchMark Timber Trust $102.16 million 5.06 $58.26 million $1.16 9.05

Rexford Industrial Realty has higher revenue and earnings than CatchMark Timber Trust. CatchMark Timber Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Rexford Industrial Realty, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

99.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.5% of Rexford Industrial Realty shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% of CatchMark Timber Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Rexford Industrial Realty beats CatchMark Timber Trust on 10 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

(Get Rating)

Rexford Industrial, a real estate investment trust focused on owning and operating industrial properties throughout Southern California infill markets, owns 232 properties with approximately 27.9 million rentable square feet and manages an additional 20 properties with approximately 1.0 million rentable square feet.

About CatchMark Timber Trust

(Get Rating)

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) seeks to deliver consistent and growing per share cash flow from disciplined acquisitions and superior management of prime timberlands located in high demand U.S. mill markets. Concentrating on maximizing cash flows throughout business cycles, the company strategically harvests its high-quality timberlands to produce durable revenue growth and takes advantage of proximate mill markets, which provide a reliable outlet for merchantable inventory. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.5 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina and Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.