GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) & Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW) Head to Head Analysis

Light & Wonder (NASDAQ:LNW – Get Rating) and GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and profitability.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Light & Wonder and GoDaddy’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Get Light & Wonder alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Light & Wonder $2.15 billion 2.05 $371.00 million $37.66 1.23 GoDaddy $3.82 billion 3.08 $242.30 million $2.07 36.27

Light & Wonder has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GoDaddy. Light & Wonder is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than GoDaddy, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Light & Wonder 156.19% -5.63% 1.02% GoDaddy 8.58% -147.44% 4.82%

Analyst Ratings

This table compares Light & Wonder and GoDaddy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Light & Wonder and GoDaddy, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Light & Wonder 1 0 1 0 2.00 GoDaddy 0 1 4 1 3.00

Light & Wonder currently has a consensus target price of $52.67, indicating a potential upside of 14.02%. GoDaddy has a consensus target price of $100.75, indicating a potential upside of 34.21%. Given GoDaddy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe GoDaddy is more favorable than Light & Wonder.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

93.1% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.5% of GoDaddy shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.4% of Light & Wonder shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of GoDaddy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Light & Wonder has a beta of 1.7, indicating that its share price is 70% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GoDaddy has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GoDaddy beats Light & Wonder on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Light & Wonder

(Get Rating)

Light & Wonder, Inc. develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games. It also supplies game content, gaming machines; provides table game products and services to licensed gaming entities; and installs and supports casino management systems, such as ongoing hardware and software maintenance and upgrade services of customer casino management systems. The company's SciPlay segment develops and publishes digital games on mobile and web platforms. It sells virtual coins, chips, or bingo cards, which players can use to play slot games, table games, or bingo games. Its iGaming segment provides a suite of digital gaming content, including digital real-money gaming, distribution platforms, content, products, and services. This segment also offers the Open Platform System, which offers a range of reporting and administrative functions and tools providing operators control over various areas of digital gaming operations. The company also offers software design, development, licensing, maintenance, support services, and technology solutions. Light & Wonder, Inc. was incorporated in 1984 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

About GoDaddy

(Get Rating)

GoDaddy Inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based technology products in the United States and internationally. The company provides domain name registration product that enables to engage customers at the initial stage of establishing a digital identity. It also offers shared Website hosting products that provide various applications and products, such as web analytics, Secure Sockets Layer certificates, and WordPress; Website hosting on virtual private servers and virtual dedicated servers products, which allows customers to select the server configuration suited for their applications, requirements, and growth; managed hosting products to set up, monitor, maintain, secure, and patch software and servers for customers; and security products, a suite of tools designed to help secure customers' online presence. In addition, the company provides presence products, such as Websites + Marketing, a do-it-yourself mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; a range of marketing tools and services designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers, and create content, as well as search engine optimization that helps customers get their websites found on search sites; and social media management services. Further, it offers business application products, such as Microsoft Office 365, email accounts, email marketing, and Internet-based telephony services; online store capabilities that allows customers to transact business directly on their websites; GoDaddy Payments, a payment facilitator; and point-of-sale (POS) devices, as well as software for POS. The company serves small businesses, individuals, organizations, developers, designers, and domain investors. GoDaddy Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Tempe, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Light & Wonder Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Light & Wonder and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.