Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $344.14.

Several research analysts have commented on MOH shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $307.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Molina Healthcare from $311.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Bank of America downgraded Molina Healthcare from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $355.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Cowen lifted their price target on Molina Healthcare to $371.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on Molina Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $310.00 price target for the company.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,202,181. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Molina Healthcare news, insider Jeff D. Barlow sold 90 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.01, for a total transaction of $29,970.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 81,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,022,429.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Steven J. Orlando sold 500 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.40, for a total value of $177,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,265 shares in the company, valued at $7,202,181. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,326 shares of company stock worth $13,267,548 over the last quarter. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare Stock Down 0.9 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOH. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Molina Healthcare by 123.5% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 76 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 447.1% during the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

MOH stock opened at $338.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $19.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.85. Molina Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $249.57 and a fifty-two week high of $361.25. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $308.69 and a 200-day moving average of $310.54.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.34 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.69 billion. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.97% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.40 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Molina Healthcare will post 17.58 earnings per share for the current year.

About Molina Healthcare

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed health care services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. As of December 31, 2021, the company served the company served approximately 5.2 million members eligible for Medicaid, Medicare, and other government-sponsored healthcare programs in 18 states.

