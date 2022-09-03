Analysts Set Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN) PT at $26.88

Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BENGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.88.

BEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Franklin Resources from $29.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Franklin Resources in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Resources from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Franklin Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th.

Franklin Resources stock opened at $25.89 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 7.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 1.20. Franklin Resources has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $38.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company’s 50 day moving average is $26.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.51.

Franklin Resources (NYSE:BENGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The closed-end fund reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Franklin Resources had a net margin of 20.25% and a return on equity of 17.37%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Franklin Resources will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.48%. Franklin Resources’s payout ratio is 34.52%.

In other Franklin Resources news, insider Franklin Resources Inc purchased 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, with a total value of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Jennifer M. Johnson sold 55,201 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.75, for a total transaction of $1,587,028.75. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,870,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $53,764,455. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Franklin Resources Inc bought 4,378 shares of Franklin Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.74 per share, for a total transaction of $138,957.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 28,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $900,209.88. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 3,806,049 shares of company stock worth $33,623,107 and sold 77,502 shares worth $2,216,491. 23.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEN. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Franklin Resources during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Franklin Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Franklin Resources during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Franklin Resources in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 45.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

