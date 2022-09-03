MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (TSE:MAG – Get Rating) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$24.32.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MAG shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.75 to C$28.75 in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of MAG Silver from C$29.00 to C$26.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of MAG Silver from C$31.00 to C$28.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of MAG Silver from C$28.25 to C$23.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price objective on shares of MAG Silver in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

MAG Silver Price Performance

MAG stock opened at C$15.31 on Monday. MAG Silver has a 12 month low of C$13.60 and a 12 month high of C$26.94. The company has a current ratio of 30.10, a quick ratio of 28.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$16.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$18.57. The stock has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a PE ratio of 69.95.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver ( TSE:MAG Get Rating ) (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported C$0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.03. Equities research analysts anticipate that MAG Silver will post 1.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

MAG Silver Corp. engages in the exploration and development of precious metal mining properties. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.