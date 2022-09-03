Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,763.00.

RELX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,615 ($31.60) to GBX 2,700 ($32.62) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Relx from GBX 2,650 ($32.02) to GBX 2,805 ($33.89) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,750 ($33.23) to GBX 2,860 ($34.56) in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Relx from GBX 2,600 ($31.42) to GBX 2,650 ($32.02) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Relx in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth $25,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Relx during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Relx in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Relx by 72.1% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,497 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Relx in the first quarter worth about $67,000. 3.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Relx Stock Performance

Relx Cuts Dividend

RELX stock opened at $25.61 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.93 and its 200-day moving average is $28.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.45. Relx has a 1 year low of $24.81 and a 1 year high of $32.71.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.4443 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a yield of 2.1%.

Relx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

RELX PLC provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

