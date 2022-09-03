Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG) Receives $90.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Signet Jewelers Limited (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $90.00.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SIG. StockNews.com cut Signet Jewelers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reduced their price target on Signet Jewelers from $76.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on Signet Jewelers from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $138.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th.

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Stephen E. Lovejoy sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.37, for a total value of $573,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,554.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.76% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Stock Performance

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Signet Jewelers by 65.8% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $779,000 after buying an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 95.0% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after buying an additional 10,187 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 847,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,780,000 after buying an additional 7,280 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Signet Jewelers by 64.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after buying an additional 5,154 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Signet Jewelers by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 70,568 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,142,000 after purchasing an additional 28,703 shares during the last quarter. 97.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SIG stock opened at $55.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.30. Signet Jewelers has a 12 month low of $48.31 and a 12 month high of $111.92.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Signet Jewelers had a return on equity of 52.99% and a net margin of 6.87%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.57 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Signet Jewelers will post 10.83 EPS for the current year.

Signet Jewelers Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

About Signet Jewelers

(Get Rating)

Signet Jewelers Limited operates as a diamond jewelry retailer. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Other. The North America segment operates jewelry stores in jewelry stores in malls, mall-based kiosks, and off-mall locations in the United States and Canada primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, Zales Jewelers, Zales Outlet, Diamonds Direct, James Allen, Banter by Piercing Pagoda, and Peoples Jewellers names, as well as operates online through JamesAllen.com and Rocksbox.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.