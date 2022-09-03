Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives $46.13 Average Price Target from Analysts

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Several analysts recently issued reports on APYRF shares. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$36.50 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$43.00 to C$42.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$47.25 to C$46.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$39.50 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $23.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.62. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of $23.30 and a one year high of $38.46.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

