S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of S&W Seed (NASDAQ:SANW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

S&W Seed Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SANW opened at $1.25 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.46. S&W Seed has a 52-week low of $0.87 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.95 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.23.

Institutional Trading of S&W Seed

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SANW. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 197,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 14,810 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of S&W Seed in the first quarter worth about $40,000. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its stake in shares of S&W Seed by 8.8% in the first quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 369,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 174.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 39,192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of S&W Seed by 68.6% in the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 193,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 78,509 shares in the last quarter.

S&W Seed Company Profile

S&W Seed Company, an agricultural company, engages in breeding, growing, processing, and selling alfalfa and sorghum seeds. It also offers sunflower, wheat germplasm, wheat, and pasture seeds. The company sells its seeds to distributors and dealers in 40 countries. S&W Seed Company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Longmont, Colorado.

