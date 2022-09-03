Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Trading Down 2.5 %

PLBC opened at $30.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.35. Plumas Bancorp has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $41.30.

Get Plumas Bancorp alerts:

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a net margin of 36.69% and a return on equity of 18.68%.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of Plumas Bancorp

In other Plumas Bancorp news, EVP Bj North sold 7,706 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.46, for a total value of $234,724.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $227,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLBC. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after purchasing an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 188,188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 36,904 shares in the last quarter. Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter worth $533,000. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plumas Bancorp in the first quarter worth $381,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 41.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $539,000 after acquiring an additional 4,160 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.89% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Plumas Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for the Plumas Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and middle market businesses, and individuals in Northeastern California and Northwestern Nevada. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking, money market checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit, and retirement accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Plumas Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plumas Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.