OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.
Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.
OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.5 %
NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
OceanFirst Financial Company Profile
OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on OceanFirst Financial (OCFC)
