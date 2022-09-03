OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

OceanFirst Financial (NASDAQ:OCFC – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OceanFirst Financial in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

Get OceanFirst Financial alerts:

OceanFirst Financial Trading Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.24 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $20.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.10. OceanFirst Financial has a 12 month low of $18.24 and a 12 month high of $24.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.83.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of OceanFirst Financial

In other OceanFirst Financial news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett purchased 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at $387,806.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Patrick Sean Barrett acquired 10,500 shares of OceanFirst Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.91 per share, for a total transaction of $198,555.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 20,508 shares in the company, valued at $387,806.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael D. Devlin sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.61, for a total transaction of $1,236,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,074,069.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 4.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 6.1% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,268 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 1.6% in the second quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 45,922 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $878,000 after buying an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 9.3% in the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 8,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 714 shares during the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 7.2% in the first quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 12,181 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial by 23.0% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the last quarter. 70.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. It accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OceanFirst Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanFirst Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.