First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

First Internet Bancorp (NASDAQ:INBK – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of First Internet Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of First Internet Bancorp to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.00.

First Internet Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ:INBK opened at $35.92 on Thursday. First Internet Bancorp has a twelve month low of $28.05 and a twelve month high of $53.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average of $36.88 and a 200-day moving average of $40.02. The firm has a market cap of $337.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.66.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp ( NASDAQ:INBK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The bank reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.04). First Internet Bancorp had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 12.89%. The firm had revenue of $29.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.11 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that First Internet Bancorp will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Summit Global Investments boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 66.0% during the 2nd quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 8,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 82,273 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,029,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 285.0% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 36,714 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,352,000 after acquiring an additional 27,177 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in First Internet Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Banc Funds Co. LLC boosted its position in First Internet Bancorp by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 377,467 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,898,000 after acquiring an additional 15,007 shares during the last quarter. 70.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Internet Bancorp

First Internet Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Internet Bank of Indiana that provides commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and commercial customers in the United States. The company accepts non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit, savings, money market, and brokered deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

