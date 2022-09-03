Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Wedbush lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of Epizyme from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of Epizyme from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $1.50 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Epizyme alerts:

Epizyme Price Performance

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $1.47 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $247.44 million, a P/E ratio of -0.85 and a beta of -0.41. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.12. Epizyme has a fifty-two week low of $0.41 and a fifty-two week high of $5.80.

Institutional Trading of Epizyme

Epizyme ( NASDAQ:EPZM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $27.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.11 million. Epizyme had a negative net margin of 391.90% and a negative return on equity of 2,459.33%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Epizyme will post -1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EPZM. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Epizyme by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 948,546 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,372,000 after acquiring an additional 12,285 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 63,127 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $158,000 after purchasing an additional 25,876 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 6,665.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,955,970 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,390,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912,277 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Epizyme by 2,847.3% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 482,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 466,413 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Epizyme Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Epizyme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Epizyme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.